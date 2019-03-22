South Africa's Kagiso Rabada has joined the Delhi Capitals camp ahead of their first match of the IPL 2019 season against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday. Speaking in a video tweeted by the Delhi franchise , the 23-year-old speedster says, "Last year I missed the IPL. It was disappointing but I enjoyed the break. Now I'm back here, playing for the same team, which is Delhi, and who are now called Delhi Capitals. It's good to be back in India. I love to play here.

"I'm very excited as to what this tournament holds. I will do my best for myself and for the team and hopefully we can lift the trophy in the end," he says.

Though retained for INR 4.2 crores by the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils for the 1PL 2018 season, Rabada was ruled out of action last year with a lower back stress injury. He had made his debut in the cash-rich league the season before that.

He took six wickets in six matches and even has a highest score of 44 to show from the 2017 season. Since then, however, Rabada has proved himself to be one of the best fast bowlers of present times. He is No.3 on the list of ICC Test bowlers and No.5 on the ODI list currently.

Rabada arrives in India fresh from hitting the 150-kmph mark on the speed gun several times in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. Along with the other South Africans playing in the IPL, Rabada has left the Proteas side after the first T20I of the three-match series.