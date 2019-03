The IPL 2019 schedule was released on Tuesday with the tournament website showing dates for the league stage. However, dates and venues for the playoffs and the final of the tournament are yet to be revealed. According to the IPL website, the final league matches will be played on May 5 with Kings XI Punjab taking on Chennai Super Kings in Mohali in the day's first clash while the second match of the day will see Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2019 on March 23.

It was expected a complete schedule would be announced on Tuesday. However, confusion reigned supreme as the IPL website first released the full schedule but minutes later delete it.

Soon enough, though, the group stage schedule for IPL 2019 started appearing on the schedule page. But there was not sort of formal announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the IPL 2019 schedule.

Last month, the Indian Premier League had released the schedule for the first two weeks, during which 17 matches were to be played.

Complete IPL 2019 league stage schedule:

March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

March 24: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

March 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

March 26: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

March 27: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

March 28: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

March 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

March 30: Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders

March 31: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals

April 1: Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals

April 2: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 3: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

April 4: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders

April 6: Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders

April 8: Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 9: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders

April 10: Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab

April 11: Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings

April 12: Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals

April 13: Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals

Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 14: Kolkata Knight Riders v Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals

April 15: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 16: Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals

April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

April 18: Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians

April 19: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 20: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals v Kings XI Punjab

April 21: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings

April 22: Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

April 23: Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 24: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab

April 25: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

April 26: Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians

April 27: Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 28: Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians

April 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab

April 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals

May 1: Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals

May 2: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 3: Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders

May 4: Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 5: Kings XI Punjab v Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders