Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off for their final group match of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday. The home team has enjoyed a great season, and will be aiming for a finish within the top two places of the IPL Points Table with a win. RR, on the other hand, will need to win their last match and also hope results go their way in other matches to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. For RR to go through, SunRisers Hyderabad need to lose their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and neither Kolkata Knight Riders nor Kings XI Punjab can win both their remaining matches. RR will miss the services of skipper Steve Smith. Smith has headed back to Australia to join the rest of his teammates to prepare for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. DC will also be without fast bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada. One key player who will have all eyes on him will be Shreyas Gopal. The last time the two teams met, while Gopal foxed Dhawan and Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane had scored a brilliant century. But DC rode on the back of Pant's 36-ball 78 to register a six-wicket win.

When is the DC vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played on May 4, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the DC vs RR IPL 2019 match be played?

The DC vs RR IPL 2019 match will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi.

What time does the DC vs RR IPL 2019 match begin?

The DC vs RR IPL 2019 match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The DC vs RR IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the DC vs RR IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs RR IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)