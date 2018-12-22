Yuvraj Singh Elated To Be Part Of Mumbai Indians In IPL 2019

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made it to Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auction after he was picked up at his base price of Rs. 1 crore. Having remained unsold in the first round of auction, the 37-year-old was bought by the team led by Rohit Sharma in the second round. Welcoming Yuvraj Singh to the family, Mumbai Indians released a video where the stylish left-hander can be seen talking about the memories of winning the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma's captaincy, and his relationship with Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan. The video begins with Yuvraj speaking his heart out, saying, "Wanted to be part of a team where I am welcome and where I am supported, and I felt that by Mumbai Indians especially when I was listening to Akash's words. So, I felt welcomed and I felt supported and I was really looking forward to that. I have been living in Mumbai since about ten years, finally got the opportunity and hopefully it goes really well this year."

"World Cup victory at the Wankhede was like a dream come true. It was a very special and emotional feeling for us, guys and the whole of India. We wanted to win it for Sachin and it's a very emotional and strong place for any Indian cricketer. So, I think I am very excited and ecstatic to play in front of the Mumbai home crowd," Yuvraj added.

Yuvraj talked about his experience of playing with Rohit Sharma, saying "I think Rohit is a terrific captain. He is someone who keeps his nerves pretty calm. I have seen Rohit grow in front of me, as a player, as a cricketer, as a human. I think he is one of the best examples of a human being I have seen through a lot of cricketers. Definitely, one of the great players in One-Day cricket and a very humble human being and we share a great camaraderie. And hopefully it works on the field and you know, I am just looking forward to play under him."

"With Zaheer and Sachin Tendulkar I have mostly played all my cricket with them. And we have some great friendship, memories and we won some great championships together. I think the communication is going to be great because we have the same ideas about cricket and I think hopefully all of us can contribute towards taking Mumbai to the last four and helping Rohit as much as we can," Yuvraj spoke about his relationship with Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan.

Finally, he spoke about the upcoming season where he is excited to go all guns blazing.

"I didn't have a great IPL last year. So, I am really looking forward to this one because I want to go guns blazing and I am working hard towards it and once you feel that, you know automatically good performances will surely show up," Yuvraj said.

The Chandigarh-born also spoke about mentoring young guns like Barinder Sran and Anmolpreet Singh. He shares a good camaraderie with youngsters and talked about creating a happy environment where the youngsters can be pushed to deliver their best. The video ends with the talismanic batsman saying, "I look the best in blue".

MI owner Akash Ambani expressed his euphoria and went on to call Yuvraj's signing as their biggest steal in 11 years of IPL history. Speaking to the host broadcaster he said, "To be honest, we had budgeted a lot more for Yuvraj and Lasith Malinga. At Rs one crore, a player like Yuvraj is probably a (biggest) steal of 12 (sic) years. He has won every trophy there is to be won".