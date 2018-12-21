 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Apologises To Wife Ritika Sajdeh For Being Away On Her Birthday

Updated: 21 December 2018 14:01 IST

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to post an image with wife Ritika Sajdeh, who turned 31 on Friday.

Rohit Sharma Apologises To Wife Ritika Sajdeh For Being Away On Her Birthday
Rohit Sharma is currently part of India's Test entourage in Australia. © Instagram/Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who is currently in Australia for the four-match Test series, took to Instagram to apologise to wife Ritika Sajdeh for being away on her birthday. Ritika turned 31 on Friday. The star Indian ODI opener, Rohit Sharma was dropped for the second Test in Perth due to injury, shared an old photograph with Ritika and wrote, "Happy birthday my other half. Apologies for not being there, thought I'll share this inflight celebration of your birthday last year @ritssajdeh."

Rohit Sharma, who is a seasoned One-day International cricketer, was picked for the Australia Test squad and impressed one and all with his attacking strokeplay in the opening Test match in Adelaide, which India clinched by 31 runs. During the match, Sharma looked in sublime touch by hitting three sixes.

He eventually played a reckless shot and threw away his wicket. Unfortunately, he could not capitalise on the opportunity he got and was dismissed for 37.

Rohit's recklessness had invoked a response from new Mumbai Indians recruit Yuvraj Singh, who had sent him a quirky yet threatening message on Twitter. Yuvraj wrote, "And next time u get out on 37 il catch hold of your neck like this again!"

After winning the Adelaide Test in convincing fashion, India lost the Perth Test miserably. The Test series, level at 1-1, will now move into the third Test in Melbourne, which starts December 26. Hardik Pandya and Mayank Agarwal have been included in the India squad as Prithvi Shaw failed to recover from injury in due time.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket Australia vs India 2018/19
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma is currently on a tour to Australia
  • Sharma is down with a back injury
  • India's third Test vs Australia begins December 26
Related Articles
Indian Premier League 2019: Rohit Sharma Welcomes Yuvraj Singh To "City Of Heroics"
Indian Premier League 2019: Rohit Sharma Welcomes Yuvraj Singh To "City Of Heroics"
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Mumbai Indians' New Recruit, Has A Message For Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Australia 277/6 At Stumps On Day 1 In Perth
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Australia 277/6 At Stumps On Day 1 In Perth
Yuvraj Singh Fires A Threat To Rohit Sharma On His 37th Birthday
Yuvraj Singh Fires A Threat To Rohit Sharma On His 37th Birthday
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Perth Test Against Australia
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Perth Test Against Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.