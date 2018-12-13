 
Yuvraj Singh Fires A Threat To Rohit Sharma On His 37th Birthday

Updated: 13 December 2018 18:30 IST

Yuvraj Singh turned 37 on December 12 and Rohit Sharma took to Twitter to convey his best wishes.

Rohit Sharma is currently part of India's Test entourage in Australia. © Rohit Sharma/Twitter

Yuvraj Singh turned 37 on Wednesday and his threatening response to Indian opener Rohit Sharma's birthday wish is winning the Internet. Rohit took to Twitter to share an old photograph with Yuvraj and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the eternal superstar @YUVSTRONG12." To which Yuvraj replied with a quirky yet threatening message, who is currently part of India's Test entourage Down Under. Yuvraj wrote, "And next time u get out on 37 il catch hold of your neck like this again!" referring to Sharma's reckless 61-ball 37-run knock against Australia in the first Test in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma, who was looking in sublime touch after hitting three sixes, got out after playing a reckless shot on the first day of the Adelaide Test. Rohit, who was living on the edge, could not capitalise on the opportunity he got. He had got off to a solid start, but played an outrageous shot to bring an end to his knock.

The Perth Test, which starts on Friday, won't see the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma take the field. India confirmed on Thursday that Ashwin had suffered a left-side abdominal strain, while Rohit jarred his back in the field during the first Test.

Moreover, opener Prithvi Shaw is yet to recover from an ankle injury. With the trio unavailable for selection, India included Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a 13-man squad announced on eve of the second Test.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Yuvraj Singh Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League 2018 IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma is currently in Australia, part of India's Test squad
  • Yuvraj turned 37 on December 12
  • Yuvraj Singh enters the IPL auction with Rs 1 crore as base price
