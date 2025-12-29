Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did not feature for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. Both stalwarts played the first two matches for their teams, but they were rested for the matches taking place today. While Delhi faced Saurashtra at the Karnataka Cricket Association (KSCA) Stadium in Alur, Mumbai took on Chhattisgarh at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. Virat and Rohit were originally scheduled to play only two matches in the competition and have now fulfilled those commitments.

The two star batters will feature in the ODI series against New Zealand starting January 11 and are expected to join the national camp soon. Virat slammed 131 and 77 in his two matches for Delhi, while Rohit made a brilliant start to the campaign with a massive 155 before scoring a golden duck against Uttarakhand.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Kohli will play one more match for Delhi, as he is expected to feature in the game against Railways on January 6. However, the report added that Rohit will not play any further part in the competition for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are likely to be rested for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. The report claimed that this decision was taken with more important assignments in mind, particularly the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, both players are expected to play in the T20I series against the Kiwis. This will be India's last T20I series ahead of the World Cup, and both players are expected to play all five matches to prepare for the competition. Hardik has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy final in March this year, while Bumrah has not played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final.