Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Attend Star-Studded Isha Ambani Wedding. See Pics

Updated: 12 December 2018 21:24 IST

While Harbahajan Singh dropped in with his wife Geeta Basra, Sachin Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife Anjali Tendulkar and son Arjun.

The wedding is being held at her family residence Antilla. © Santosh Nagwekar

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is getting married to Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal at her family residence Antilla in Mumbai. The engagement party happened in September in Italy, which was followed by pre-wedding parties in Udaipur graced by Beyonce and US secretary of state Hilary Clinton. Apart from the who's who of the country, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar decided to add some cricketing flavour to the lavish gathering.

While Harbahajan dropped in with his wife Geeta Basra, Sachin was accompanied by wife Anjali Tendulkar and son Arjun.

Here are the pictures.

0kphpq5o

Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar

155c2mkg

Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar

6k9evf3o

Photo Credit: Santosh Nagwekar

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh were part of the core group of the Mumbai Indians. While Harbhajan was not retained by the Mumbai-based franchise owned by the Ambanis in 2018, Sachin last wore the MI jersey in 2013.

With the Indian Premier League coming up, Harbhajan Singh will gear up to wear the colours of Chennai Super Kings, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. And Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from cricket in 2013, is trying his best to develop the sports culture in India. He recently stressed on the need for the inclusion of sports in school curriculum. At an event in New Delhi last month, Tendulkar said, "When sports and education go together, it creates harmony. I would like to see sports included in all schools and make it mandatory. It (sports) doesn't recognise the colour of skin, know your bank balance, or differentiate between a boy or girl. It doesn't discriminate. That is best for children. It helps in the overall development."

Topics : Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Harbhajan Singh Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
