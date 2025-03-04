India vs Australia Semi-Final, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming in Pakistan and USA: India are all set to square off against Australia in the first semi-final match of Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday in Dubai. India have been dominant throughout the tournament, finishing the group stage unbeaten. Rohit Sharma's men began their campaign with a hard-fought win against Bangladesh, followed by victories against Pakistan and New Zealand. On the other hand, Australia's journey has been one of resilience. Their campaign kicked off with a record-breaking chase against England, where Josh Inglis's stunning unbeaten 120 powered them to a thrilling win in Lahore.

Rain played spoilsport in their subsequent matches, with their fixture against South Africa abandoned and a rain-affected game against Afghanistan also ending in a no-result, securing their passage to the semi-finals.

When will the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match take place?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will take place on Tuesday, March 4.

Where will the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match be held?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match start in Pakistan and USA?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will start at 2:00 PM in Pakistan and 4:00 AM in USA. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM in Pakistan and 3:30 AM in USA.

Which TV channels in Pakistan and USA will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will be televised live on the PTV Sports and A Sports Network in Pakistan and Fubo TV in USA.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match in Pakistan and USA?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will be live streamed on the Tapmad TV and Tamasha App and website in Pakistan and Willow by Cricbuzz App in USA.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With IANS Inputs