Gautam Gambhir Was "Special Talent", Says Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: 05 December 2018 11:21 IST

Gautam Gambhir was out of favour with the national team after a dip in form and last played a Test back in 2016 against England.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Gautam Gambhir on a "glorious" career. © AFP

Gautam Gambhir, one of the most celebrated Indian batsmen, Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Gautam Gambhir took to social media and announced the news through a video posted on his official Facebook account. Gautam Gambhir had played a pivotal role in India's 2011 ICC World Cup triumph and his innings at Napier against New Zealand have always remained special for his fans. India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and congratulated Gautam Gambhir on a "glorious" career and said that he was a "special talent."

37-year-old Gambhir, who last represented India back in 2016 against England, will play his final competitive match against Andhra in the 2018 Ranji Trophy. Other than Sachin Tendulkar, other cricketers and politician too took to Twitter to react to the news.

In an 11-minute long video post, Gambhir said, "The next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra will be my last day in the sun. It is coming to an end where it all started at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground," Gambhir.

Gambhir, one of the most successful batsmen for India, was out of favour with the national team for a while now after a dip in form and last played a Test back in 2016 against England.

"The thought has been with me day and night. It has travelled with me on flights like an irritable excess baggage, it has accompanied me to practice sessions, mocking at me like a menacing bowler. On certain other days, it has made my dinner taste horrible," Gambhir said, elaborating on his thought process leading up to Tuesday's decision.

"Each time I got out playing for India, or KKR or Delhi Daredevils, this thought would turn into a sharp disturbing noise and walk with me all the way to the dressing room shouting that 'it is over Gauti'," he explained.

Gambhir said the thought became overpowering during the 2014 IPL, the lowest ebb being three successive ducks in the tournament and things only got worse for him after that.

"I was searching for my confidence in that deep, dark pit but I could only lay my hands on the same sharp, disturbing noise. It said the same: 'It is over Gauti'," he said.

"So, here I am, after more than 15 years of cricket for my country I want to retire from playing this beautiful game," he added

In an international career spanning 16 years, Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is. The left-hander amassed 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95 in Tests while and scored 5,238 runs in ODIs, with the highest score of an unbeaten 150. In T20Is, the veteran scored 932 runs at an average of 27.41.

Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir last represented India back in 2016 against England
  • Well done on a fantastic career, wrote Anil Kumble on Twitter
  • Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is
