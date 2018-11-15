 
IPL 2019: Gautam Gambhir Released By Delhi Daredevils; Steve Smith And David Warner Retained By Their Franchises

Updated: 15 November 2018 22:08 IST

Steve Smith was retained by Rajasthan Royals while David Warner was retained by SunRisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2019.

Gautam Gambhir was released by Delhi Daredevils ahead of IPL 2019. (File picture) © AFP

Gautam Gambhir was released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils (DD) for the upcoming 2019 season on Thursday. Along with Gambhir, Indian players Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Naman Ojha have also been released by DD. And Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell were the casualties in the list of international players. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw are among the Indian players retained by the Delhi-based franchise. In total, DD have released 10 players and retained 14 players to keep the core intact.

DD have also traded in Shikhar Dhawan from SunRisers Hyderabad. In news from other franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tim Southee among others. And Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson were among the players who were released by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

"Thank you guys for a wonderful IPL 2018. It was great having all of you at Bengaluru," the official account of RCB tweeted.

Keeping in view the international players, Rajasthan Royals retained former Australia captain Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, among others.

In the list of Indian players, Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson were retained.

SunRisers Hyderabad have retained Australia's David Warner while Wriddhiman Saha, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite were among the released players for the 12th edition of the cash-rich league.

Delhi Daredevils retained players:

Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

Delhi Daredevils released players:

Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha.

Royal Challengers Bangalore retained players:

Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Tim Southee.

Royal Challengers Bangalore released players:

Mandeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson, Aniket Choudhary, Anirudha Joshi, Murugan Ashwin, Manan Vohra, Pavan Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals retained players:

Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi.

Rajasthan Royals released players:

D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan from Afghanistan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, and Jatin Saxena.

SunRisers Hyderabad retained players:

Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar.

SunRisers Hyderabad released players:

Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Shikhar Dhawan (traded).

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Gautam Gambhir Steven Smith David Warner Wriddhiman Saha Virat Kohli Cricket
