Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa Convey Best Wishes To Gautam Gambhir For Life After Retirement

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Gambhir, who played a pivotal role during India's triumph in the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup made the announcement via an emotional message on social media. The 37-year-old last represented India back in 2016 against England will play his final competitive match against Andhra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season starting Thursday. Soon after the announcement, wishes poured in from all quarters congratulating Gambhir on his phenomenal career.

Congratulations on a phenomenal career, @GautamGambhir!



2007 WT20

2011 World Cup

No.1 Test Team #ThankyouGauti https://t.co/k0t7jfLD8i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2018

Gauti I wish you all the best going forward brother..u have been a true champion and fighter for india lots of love pic.twitter.com/uTx0pgwKII — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 4, 2018

I gotta say.. I don't like retirements.. especially of people that I admire deeply. Congratulations @GautamGambhir on an amazing career. I'm grateful for all that we shared on and off the field. It's been an honour skip. My best wishes on ur second innings. — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) December 4, 2018

Played with all heart with some amazing match winning knocks for the country and I'm sure your journey ahead will be even better. Happy retirement brother @GautamGambhir — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2018

In an international career spanning overs 16 years, Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is. The left-hander amassed 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95 in Tests while in ODIs Gambhir scored 5,238 runs with a highest score of an unbeaten 150. In the shortest format of the game, the veteran scored 932 runs at an average of 27.41.

Along with that Gambhir also helped Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knigh Riders (KKR) clinch the titles in 2012 and 2014.

Recently, Gambhir was released by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils (DD) for the upcoming 2019 season.

In the last season of the IPL, Gambhir had stepped down from Delhi Daredevils captaincy, handing it over to youngster Shreyas Iyer.

Last month, Gambhir also stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Ranji team.