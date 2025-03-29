Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma received a hostile send off from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans after he was dismissed in their IPL 2025 match on Friday. For the unversed, Jitesh had taken a jibe at CSK and their fans ahead of the IPL 2025 clash. In a video shared by RCB, Jitesh was asked to share his views on Chennai. In response, Jitesh started singing the viral song "Dosa, Idly, Sambar, Chutney" in an exaggerated tone.

CSK fans got their revenge on Jitesh after he was dismissed by Noor Ahmad. As he was walking back to the dressing, the DJ at the MA Chidambaram Stadium played the same viral song, leaving the crowd in complete ecstasy.

DJ playing 'Dosa, Sambhar, Chutney, Chutney' when Jitesh Sharma got out. pic.twitter.com/cTBde6hFB2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2025

However, it was Jitesh who had the last laugh as RCB thumped CSK by 50 runs in the match.

Australian seamer Hazlewood, who finished with 3-21 in his four overs, and skipper Rajat Patidar's 32-ball 51, sealed Bengaluru's comfortable victory.

Patidar, who is hoping to force his way into the India T20 team, was well-supported by teammates with openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli both making scores in the thirties in a total of 196-7.

Chasing 197, Chennai wilted despite a late cameo by veteran MS Dhoni who clubbed 30 runs off 16 balls, batting low down at nine in the order.

Chennai lost early wickets to Hazlewood and India veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with 1-20 in his three overs.

Hazlewood removed Rahul Tripathi (5) and Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in the second over of the innings.

Deepak Hooda (4) was then dismissed by Kumar in the fifth over to leave the home team reeling at 26-3.

Yash Dayal took 2-18 in his three overs with England's Liam Livingstone finishing with 2-28 in four overs of spin.

India duo Ravindra Jadeja (25) and Shivam Dube (19) put up some resistance before Chennai limped to 146-8.

Patidar said his "was a very important (innings). We were targeting 200 because that wouldn't be easy to chase" in Chennai.

"My goal was clear that as long as I was there, I would maximise every ball."

Patidar said that Hazlewood's spell "was game-changing because we got two-three wickets in the first six overs".

(With AFP Inputs)