Gautam Gambhir Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Updated: 04 December 2018 20:39 IST
Gautam Gambhir made the announcement on social media
Prabhjeet Singh Sethi <span itemprop="name">Prabhjeet Singh Sethi</span>
Read Time : 1-min
Gautam Gambhir © File Photo
Veteran India opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old who represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is made the announcement on the social networking Twitter. “The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I've decided to make an announcement that I've dreaded all my life,” Gambhir wrote.
The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts.- Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 4, 2018
And with one heavy heart, I've decided to make an announcement that I've dreaded all my life.
https://t.co/J8QrSHHRCT@BCCI #Unbeaten
More to follow...
Rankings
- TEST
- ODI
- T20
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|India
|116
|2
|South Africa
|106
|3
|England
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|102
|5
|Australia
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|935
|2
|Steven Smith Australia
|910
|3
|Kane Williamson New Zealand
|876
|4
|Joe Root England
|807
|5
|David Warner Australia
|803
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Kagiso Rabada South Africa
|882
|2
|James Anderson England
|874
|3
|Mohammad Abbas
|829
|4
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|826
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|812
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|406
|2
|Ravindra Jadeja India
|400
|3
|Jason Holder West Indies
|373
|4
|Vernon Philander South Africa
|370
|5
|Ben Stokes England
|342
Last updated on: 29 November 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|England
|126
|2
|India
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|112
|4
|South Africa
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|102
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Virat Kohli India
|899
|2
|Rohit Sharma India
|871
|3
|Joe Root England
|807
|4
|David Warner Australia
|803
|5
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|798
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah India
|841
|2
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|788
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav India
|723
|4
|Trent Boult New Zealand
|699
|5
|Josh Hazlewood Australia
|696
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|353
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|337
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|332
|4
|Mitchell Santner New Zealand
|317
|5
|Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan
|307
Last updated on: 29 November 2018
|Rank
|Team
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|138
|2
|India
|127
|3
|England
|118
|4
|Australia
|116
|5
|South Africa
|114
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Babar Azam Pakistan
|858
|2
|Colin Munro New Zealand
|815
|3
|Aaron Finch Australia
|806
|4
|Fakhar Zaman Pakistan
|749
|5
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|745
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Rashid Khan Afghanistan
|793
|2
|Shadab Khan Pakistan
|752
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav India
|714
|4
|Adil Rashid England
|676
|5
|Adam Zampa Australia
|670
|Rank
|Player
|Rating
|1
|Glenn Maxwell Australia
|362
|2
|Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan
|314
|3
|Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh
|310
|4
|JP Duminy South Africa
|217
|5
|Thisara Perera Sri Lanka
|213
Last updated on: 29 November 2018
