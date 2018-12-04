Gautam Gambhir Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Veteran India opener Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old who represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is made the announcement on the social networking Twitter. “The most difficult decisions are often taken with the heaviest of hearts. And with one heavy heart, I've decided to make an announcement that I've dreaded all my life,” Gambhir wrote.