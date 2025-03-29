Mark Chapman struck a sublime century and Nathan Smith claimed four wickets Saturday as New Zealand eased to a 73-run win over Pakistan in the first ODI in Napier. Chapman's career-best 132 formed the foundation of an imposing 344-9 at McLean Park before Pakistan's promising chase capitulated, to be all out for 271 in the 45th over. The tourists looked on track at 249-3, at that point needing 96 runs to win, with more than 11 overs remaining. However, seamer Smith (4-60) helped to spark a late collapse, with the last seven wickets falling for 22 runs.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan lamented a lack of contribution from his lower order, with the bottom six batsmen scoring just three runs between them.

"We started the innings with good intent," Rizwan said.

"Obviously, at the end, the pressure increases because you're getting nearer to the chase. We lost wickets and it changed the momentum."

'Rode our luck'

Earlier, the recalled Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 78 off 83 balls, but it was his dismissal that started the rot.

Salman Agha struck a defiant 58 off 48, but he was let down by a series of loose shots from lower order teammates as New Zealand moved one-up in the three-match series.

Chapman's 111-ball innings featured 13 fours and four sixes, lifting New Zealand out of early trouble after they were asked to bat and stuttered to 50-3.

The left-hander put on 199 for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell (76 off 84) before the home side's innings was finished off in record-breaking fashion by debut all-rounder Muhammad Abbas.

Pakistan-born Abbas struck 52, setting a world record for the fastest half-century on debut when he reached 50 off the 24th ball he faced.

Player of the match Chapman said he and Mitchell needed to apply themselves in the early stages.

"It was certainly pretty tricky early on, the ball was moving a lot. We were probably aiming for a total a little bit lower than what we got in the end," he said.

"But it's something we pride ourselves on, being able to adapt to the conditions and then stay in the game and just keep scrapping.

"We rode our luck at times and then Muh (Abbas) put the icing on the cake. It was outstanding to see."

Pakistan left-arm quick Akif Javed claimed 2-55 on his international debut, but the best figures were recorded by part-time seamer Irfan Khan, who took 3-51 off five expensive overs at the death.

Both teams feature numerous changes to those who played out a five-match T20 series, won 4-1 by New Zealand.

The second match of the series is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Chapman is in doubt after injuring his hamstring in the field and exiting the game.

