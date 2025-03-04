Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has showered blockbuster praise on spinner Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia in Dubai. Chakravarthy, who did not play India's first two group matches, returned figures of 5/42 in the final game against New Zealand. Speaking ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between India and Australia, Ashwin explained why Chakravarthy is not just a spinner but an 'X-factor' for the team. He also recalled the time when Chakravarthy was part of the Punjab's squad in the IPL, but didn't play a single game that season due to an injury.

"I was captain when Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) bought him. Unfortunately, he couldn't play a single game due to a shoulder issue. It was my bad luck that he didn't play. Had he played that season, it would've been great for me and the team. All said and done, New Zealand looked all at sea against Varun Chakravarthy. India's spin-choke is turning out to be extraordinary," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also praised India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir for including Chakravarthy in the XI against New Zealand.

"Actually, I had predicted before the game (that Chakravarthy might play) not because I felt Rohit and Gambhir would think that way, but because it was the right things to do. And boy he bowled well; made most of the faith shown by Rohit and Gambhir. He has proved that he is the X-factor," he added.

Ashwin also compared Chakravarthy to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, highlighting how batters are finding it hard to play the former, taking a cautious approach just like they do it against the latter.

"I repeat, I included him in the team in the last game because I don't see him as a spinner. He is not just a spinner, but an X-factor bowler. There is no comparison between Jasprit Bumrah and him. But, just like how batters are a bit cautious while playing Bumrah, they are also in a spot of bother while facing Varun. Look at Daryl Mitchell's dismissal, he had no clue where the ball would turn," Ashwin explained.

"New ball and give it to Varun and ask him to bowl over the stumps to Travis Head. Travis Head shows all his three stumps and then clears his leg and hit it over the field. Varun Chakravarthy with new ball might give India an edge. It will be a mouth watering contest," he added.