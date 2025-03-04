India vs Australia Semi Final, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Fans around the world can't keep calm as India are up against their biggest rivals Australia in the semi-final match of Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and co defeated New Zealand in the last group stage match to stay unbeatable and finished at the top spot in Group A. On the other hand, Australia's two games got washed out due to rain but with the victory against England, they finished at the second spot in Group B. Both the teams will be putting their best foot forward, in order to reach the final.

The last two times India and Australia clashed in a major knockout match, Australia emerged victorious, winning both the 2023 World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details of India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match take place?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will take place on Tuesday, March 4 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match be held?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match start?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match in India?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match in India?

The India vs Australia, Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)