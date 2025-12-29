Story ProgressBack to home
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Score Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shardul Thakur On Fire, Takes 3 Quick Wickets vs Chhattisgarh
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Score Updates, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mumbai aim for a hat-trick of wins.
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Score Updates, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26© X (formerly Twitter)
Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Updates, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mumbai take on Chhattisgarh in their third game of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. The Shardul Thakur-led side will aim for a hat-trick of wins, having registered two victories in as many matches so far. Mumbai started their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Sikkim, followed by a 51-run triumph over Uttarakhand for their second consecutive victory. As Mumbai eye a third win on the trot, they will miss their star player Rohit Sharma, who was included in the squad for the first couple of matches. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh are off to a contrasting start, losing their first two matches to Goa and Punjab. (Live Scorecard)
Match 53, Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26, Dec 29, 2025
Play In Progress
CHA
33/4 (10.2)
MUM
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Mumbai won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.19
Batsman
Amandeep Khare
14 (25)
Ajay Mandal
9 (17)
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Vijay Hazare Trophy Shardul Thakur Musheer Khan Sarfaraz Khan Cricket
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
MUM vs CTG, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live
Hello cricket aficionados, from the vibrant city of Jaipur, we welcome you for an entertaining day of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26 action. The historic Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground plays host as Chhattisgarh squares off against Mumbai in what promises to be a close affair.Ball-by-ball updates are unavailable for this match.