Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Updates, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Mumbai take on Chhattisgarh in their third game of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. The Shardul Thakur-led side will aim for a hat-trick of wins, having registered two victories in as many matches so far. Mumbai started their campaign with an 8-wicket win over Sikkim, followed by a 51-run triumph over Uttarakhand for their second consecutive victory. As Mumbai eye a third win on the trot, they will miss their star player Rohit Sharma, who was included in the squad for the first couple of matches. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh are off to a contrasting start, losing their first two matches to Goa and Punjab. (Live Scorecard)