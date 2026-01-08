Auqib Dar produced a sensational unbeaten century to script a stunning turnaround as Jammu and Kashmir pulled off a thrilling three-wicket victory over Hyderabad in their final Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Ground C in Rajkot on Thursday. Chasing a big total, J&K scripted a miraculous escape from a precarious position of 90/7 as Dar stood tall with a remarkable unbeaten 114 off 82 balls, smashing 10 fours and seven sixes. He forged a record-breaking, unbroken 182-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Vanshaj Sharma, who remained not out on 69 as they guided Jammu and Kashmir to victory with 13 balls left.

Hyderabad appeared firmly in control early in the chase as skipper C.V. Milind and Mohammed Siraj exploited the pace and bounce on offer. The short-ball strategy worked effectively, with the duo picking up two wickets each and reducing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to a disastrous position.

However, Dar countered the pressure with calculated aggression, particularly against the spinners, using his reach and timing to clear the midwicket and long-on boundaries. As the partnership grew, Hyderabad struggled to regain control, with three dropped catches further adding to their struggles. Dar brought up his maiden List A hundred in just 65 balls and showed his fighting spirit to the world.

Dar's knock comes less than a month after he was sold to Delhi Capitals for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore in the IPL 2026 auction.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted a competitive total after being put in to bat. Rahul Singh Gahlaut set the tone with 56 off 36 balls, while Aman Rao added a patient 60. K. Nitesh Reddy anchored the lower-order with an unbeaten 54 to ensure Hyderabad completed their full quota of 50 overs and crossed the 250-run mark.

The Jammu and Kashmir bowlers were let down by fielding lapses, conceding several chances, but Dar's heroics with the bat ensured those errors did not prove costly.

Dar's innings not only rescued Jammu and Kashmir from defeat but also delivered one of the most memorable comebacks of the tournament, underlining his growing stature in the domestic circuit.

