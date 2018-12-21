Yuvraj Singh had played under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in the Indian cricket team. The Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has been a match-winner for the national team on quite a few occasions. His former skipper Ganguly was happy after Yuvraj was picked up by the Mumbai Indians to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. The 46-year-old Ganguly extended his wishes for Yuvraj on Twitter and said that he has been a great player for the country in the shorter format. He also said he is extremely happy to know that Yuvraj will play for the Mumbai franchise.

Extremely happy to see Yuvraj singh picked by mumbai ...has been a great player for the country in shorter format ..good wishes to him @YUVSTRONG12 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 21, 2018

The veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj was bought for Rs. 1 crore in the IPL 2019 auction. He went unsold in the first round of the auction but was later bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price.

Yuvraj had played for Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous editions of the lucrative league.

For India, Yuvraj averages a bit over 28 in the shortest format of the game. He has a highest score of 77 not out.

Apart from the 37-year-old, the Mumbai franchise bought veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga from the auction. The 35-year-old, who serves as the franchise mentor in the previous edition was bought for Rs. 2 crore.

Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal and Rasikh Dar were the other inclusions made by Mumbai Indians.