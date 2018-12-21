 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Mumbai Indians
Read In

Updated: 21 December 2018 14:44 IST

IPL Auction 2019 & MI 2019 Players: Mumbai Indians bought two of the most experienced players in IPL - Yuvraj Singh and Lasith Malinga - for a combined sum of Rs 3 crore.

Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Mumbai Indians
IPL Auction 2019 & MI 2019 Players: Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2013, 2015 and 2017. © AFP

Three time champions Mumbai Indians will go into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 as one of the most perfectly balanced side. After successfully retaining their core group (including 18 players), Mumbai Indians added some key players to the team to complete the squad for the upcoming 2019 edition. With plenty of youth and experience now on the table, Mumbai Indians will certainly be among the most threatening teams in the competition. The franchise went into the auction with a purse of Rs 11.5 crore and ended up buying six players with the highlight being veteran Yuvraj Singh, whom they bought for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Another interesting purchase from the Mumbai Indians was Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan veteran, who was part of the team as a mentor in the previous edition, was yet again brought in as a player for the base price of Rs 2 crore.

Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal were the other buys youngster Rasikh Dar stole the limelight. The 17-year-old prodigy from Jammu and Kashmir was bought by the franchise of the base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Players added: Lasith Malinga, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rasikh Dar.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Yuvraj Singh Lasith Malinga IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians retained their core group, including 18 players
  • The franchise went into the auction with a purse of Rs 11.5 crore
  • MI bought Yuvraj Singh for his base price of Rs 1 crore
Related Articles
Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra Get Together Ahead Of Christmas. See Picture
Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra Get Together Ahead Of Christmas. See Picture
All-Rounder Jayant Yadav Transferred To Mumbai Indians From Delhi Capitals
All-Rounder Jayant Yadav Transferred To Mumbai Indians From Delhi Capitals
Yuvraj Singh Has A Burning Desire To Make An Impact In IPL 2019
Yuvraj Singh Has A Burning Desire To Make An Impact In IPL 2019
Indian Premier League 2019: Rohit Sharma Welcomes Yuvraj Singh To "City Of Heroics"
Indian Premier League 2019: Rohit Sharma Welcomes Yuvraj Singh To "City Of Heroics"
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Mumbai Indians
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh, Mumbai Indians' New Recruit, Has A Message For Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.