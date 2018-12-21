Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Mumbai Indians

Three time champions Mumbai Indians will go into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 as one of the most perfectly balanced side. After successfully retaining their core group (including 18 players), Mumbai Indians added some key players to the team to complete the squad for the upcoming 2019 edition. With plenty of youth and experience now on the table, Mumbai Indians will certainly be among the most threatening teams in the competition. The franchise went into the auction with a purse of Rs 11.5 crore and ended up buying six players with the highlight being veteran Yuvraj Singh , whom they bought for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Another interesting purchase from the Mumbai Indians was Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan veteran, who was part of the team as a mentor in the previous edition, was yet again brought in as a player for the base price of Rs 2 crore.

Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal were the other buys youngster Rasikh Dar stole the limelight. The 17-year-old prodigy from Jammu and Kashmir was bought by the franchise of the base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya

Players added: Lasith Malinga, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal, Rasikh Dar.