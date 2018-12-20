All-Rounder Jayant Yadav Transferred To Mumbai Indians From Delhi Capitals

Jayant Yadav, the 28-year-old all-rounder from Delhi Capitals, joined Mumbai Indians on Thursday. According to a press release from the Mumbai franchise, Jayant is the second addition to the side through transfer process after Quinton de Kock was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jayant has played four Tests and one One-Day International (ODI) for India. He is however yet to earn a cap in the shortest format of the game for the national team.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani on completion of the transfer said, "We were delighted to bring in Quinton in the pre auction transfer window. His multi-tasking abilities and recent exploits with the bat including player of the tournament performance at the recently concluded Mzansi Super League in South Africa has been a delight to watch and am sure he will carry the current form into the IPL season as well."

The three-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indian had bought veteran cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Lasith Malinga from the IPL auction 2019.

The franchise had also roped in Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaswal and Rashik Dar from the auction.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaswal, Rashik Dar and Jayant Yadav.