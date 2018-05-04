 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 04 May 2018 15:41 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad will be extremely keen to sustain their momentum and position on top of the table vs Delhi Daredevils.

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad © BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad are on top of the world presently, sitting pretty on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Points Table with six wins from eight matches and they would back themselves against Delhi Daredevils. The Delhi outfit has however managed to drag itself off the bottom of the Points Table and will be keen to add points to their kitty in order to make an attempt at getting to the top half of the list as the knockout matches approach. Kane Williamson and Shreyas Iyer will both be looking at all-round performances from their teams as they attempt to notch up points for their respective sides.

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on May 5, 2018.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match live?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match start?

The live telecast of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match online?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Kane Williamson Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, Match 36 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Top 5 Batsmen Who Have Taken Season 11 By Storm
IPL 2018: Top 5 Batsmen Who Have Taken Season 11 By Storm
IPL 2018: Top 5 Bowlers Who Have Made Batting Difficult For The Rivals
IPL 2018: Top 5 Bowlers Who Have Made Batting Difficult For The Rivals
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad And Kings XI Punjab Raise The Performance Bar
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad And Kings XI Punjab Raise The Performance Bar
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad's Star Bowler Rashid Khan Shows Off His Dancing Skills
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Table With Win Over Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2018: SunRisers Hyderabad Go Top Of Table With Win Over Rajasthan Royals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.