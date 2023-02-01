Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed believes that Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam could have been the costliest picks if Pakistan players took part in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent interaction, Tanvir said that Indian spectators have always been quite supportive of Pakistani cricketers and considering the record of both the players, either one of them could have fetched a record amount in the auctions. He also picked Mohammad Rizwan to go for big money in the IPL.

"Agar Pakistan k players IPL m chale jaate hai to pure India ki najre Pakistan k players k upar hongi. Aawam ki bhi aur cricketers ki bhi. Isme koi dohraye hai he nahi ki hamare cricketers ko vo bahut like karte hai. Aur vo dekhna bhi chahte hai. Lekin bss vo politics ki wajeh se hamare players waha nahi ja pa rahe (If Pakistani players go to IPL, then all eyes, be it of the players or of public, will be on them. There's no doubt that they like our players and want to see us as well. It's just that, due to politics, our players can't go there)," Tanvir said during a podcast with Nadir Ali.

Pakistani talents like Salman Butt and Shoaib Akhtar took part in the IPL during the initial years of the competition but with a ban on them imposed by the authorities, the latest crop of talent like Afridi, Shadab Khan, Babar and Rizwan have never played in the tournament.

The interviewer went on to ask Tanvir about the IPL - "Agar paiso m bhi baat ki jaye toh Babar sabse mahenga bikega? (If we talk about money then will Babar be the most expensive?)"

"Bilkul. Babar ho gaya aur Shaheen ho gaya. Aur Rizwan bhi. Ye teen players aise hai ki ye kaafi paiso m bikenge. Mujhe aisa lgta hai ki agar ye teeno players IPL m jaaye naa, jis season m, us season m in teeno m se sabse mahenga ek player hoga koi bhi. Rizwan ko shayad mai naa bolu, Shaheen aur Babar mai se koi hoga sbse jyada mahenga player (Definitely, Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan. These three will get picked for the big bucks. I think if these three enter the IPL auction in one season, one of them will be the most expensive ever. May be not Rizwan, but definitely one of Babar and Shaheen will get the biggest pay check)," the former Pakistan cricket team player responded.

