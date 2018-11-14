 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Indian Premier League 2019: Chennai Super Kings Release Three Players, Retain Core Group

Updated: 14 November 2018 20:45 IST

CSK also announced the retention of 22 players, including English all-rounder David Willey, who replaced the injured Kedar Jadhav in the 2018 edition.

Indian Premier League 2019: Chennai Super Kings Release Three Players, Retain Core Group
The Indian Premier League auctions will be held in December. © File Photo/AFP

The MS Dhoni-led Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday announced the release of three players ahead of the players auction next month. The three names are English quick Mark Wood and two uncapped players Kshitiz Sharma and Kanishk Seth.

Wood featured in just one game in the previous edition for CSK and went wicketless while Kshitiz and Seth didn't get a game. The IPL defending champions also announced the retention of 22 players, including English all-rounder David Willey, who replaced the injured Kedar Jadhav in the 2018 edition.

All IPL franchises are required to submit their list of retentions before the November 15 deadline ahead of the auction.

Earlier on Wednesday, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and was informed about the development via a text message. Starc, who was picked by KKR for a whopping Rs 9.4 crore, missed IPL 2018 due to a right leg injury he sustained during the infamous Test series against South Africa. Starc might forgo IPL 12 to rest up ahead of a gruelling winter of cricket in the UK where the World Cup and Ashes will be played back to back over a six-month period. "I got a text message two days ago from the owners of Kolkata saying I've been released from my contract," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mark Wood Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The IPL 2019 auctions will be held in December.
  • CSK are defending champions of the Indian Premier League.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, Mitchell Starc was released by Knight Riders.
Related Articles
Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings Get Into An Epic Twitter Banter
Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings Get Into An Epic Twitter Banter
MS Dhoni Appointed Brand Ambassador Of Online Matrimonial Platform
MS Dhoni Appointed Brand Ambassador Of Online Matrimonial Platform
Harbhajan Singh Sends Shardul Thakur A Birthday Wish In Marathi. Twitter Loves It
Harbhajan Singh Sends Shardul Thakur A Birthday Wish In Marathi. Twitter Loves It
I Want To Be The New Ball Bowler Who Can Bat Too: Deepak Chahar
I Want To Be The New Ball Bowler Who Can Bat Too: Deepak Chahar
Chennai Super Kings Fan Shows His Love For Club With A Unique Marriage Invite
Chennai Super Kings Fan Shows His Love For Club With A Unique Marriage Invite
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.