MS Dhoni Appointed Brand Ambassador Of Online Matrimonial Platform

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni , who has been left out of the Indian limited-overs set-up against Australia , has been appointed brand ambassador of an online matrimonial platform. On the occasion, Dhoni said he was happy to back a brand that has created "millions of happy marriages".

According to the CEO of the matrimonial brand, Murugavel Janakiraman, Dhoni made a good fit as "he is an inspiration for millions of youth because of what he has achieved for the country through his admirable leadership qualities".

Janakiraman further added that Dhoni also "inspires (people) through his happy marriage, (as a) caring dad and loving husband image".

Dhoni's exclusion from the Indian T20 set-up has been making headlines for quite some time now. India have played a total of 107 T20I matches since the format's debut in 2006 and Dhoni has been part of 93 of those matches.

Dhoni, who led India to the T20I World Cup title in 2007, has scored 1,487 T20I runs at an average of 37.17 and a strike-rate of 127.90.

Dhoni has hit two half-centuries and also has 54 catches and 33 stumpings to his name in T20 international cricket.

India captain Virat Kohli, who recently led India to a 3-1 ODI series win over the Windies, said that Dhoni is only trying to help the youngsters. "He anyway plays the ODIs for us regularly, so... From that point of view, he's only trying to help the youngsters; nothing that anything that other people are thinking and I as captain can certainly assure you of that."

(With IANS inputs)