Legendary Indian cricket team skipper Sunil Gavaskar shared a stunning moment with women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues as he gifted her a bat-shaped guitar. Gavaskar also fulfilled his promise of singing a song with her in a heartwarming moment for fans. The legendary cricketer had previously promised that he would jam with Jemimah if she wins the Women's ODI World Cup and he kept his promise. In a video going viral on social media, Gavaskar was seen greeting Jemimah and gifting her a customised guitar that was shaped like a cricket bat. Gavaskar even joked that he was not the "opening bat" on the day. The highlight of the meeting came when the duo sang Yeh Dosti - the famous song from the film 'Sholay' sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. "Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever. This was a special one," Jemimah posted on Instagram.

Gavaskar singing with Jemi post World Cup win promise finally fulfilledplus what a cool guitarpic.twitter.com/eGuklXjRlz — Siya (@siyaagrawal18) January 9, 2026

Earlier, ormer India captain Anjum Chopra believes Jemimah Rodrigues will discover ‘another side of herself' when she leads Delhi Capitals (DC) in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) season, starting in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Jemimah was the vice-captain to Australia's multiple-time World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning when DC finished as runners-up in three successive WPL seasons -- 2023, 2024, and 2025. But with Meg becoming the skipper of UP Warriorz (UPW), Jemimah steps into the leadership role for DC for the first time.

“See, expectations will be there with the franchise also. But for me, it's about when you entrust a player with a role, they start understanding themselves in a different light altogether. So, she's captained Mumbai and been there at the helm. But now leading a franchise team is a different ballgame altogether. Now she will also explore another side of herself, not only as a batter or a fielder, but also as a captain,” Anjum told IANS in an exclusive conversation on the eve of the competition's commencement.

“Captaincy does not happen only on the ground; it happens off the ground as well. So, you learn more about yourself, like how you're handling yourself in a situation, what you could do, and what you've done better in various manners in which you think as a batter, and a fielder, trying to be ahead of the competition, and sometimes winning a battle or not winning a battle.

“So, I feel it's going to be a nice growth for Jemimah Rodrigues as a cricketer because now she will be handling players like Marizanne Kapp in the lineup, who are already established cricketers, and also players who share the dressing room with her, like Shafali Verma, and Niki Prasad, who is coming through the ranks very quickly. So, it's always a nice responsibility, but what a player makes of it, and how they travel that part of the journey, is what matters," she added.

