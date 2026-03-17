MS Dhoni is currently 44, and he is still playing for the Chennai Super Kings. Over the last couple of editions, Dhoni's role has been limited. While he continues to handle wicketkeeping duties, his batting role has reduced significantly. Often, he comes so late in the order that he gets only one or two overs to bat. South Africa great AB de Villiers, who played for a long time in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, questioned Dhoni's role in coming to bat so late.

"I don't see a role for MS batting at 8 or 9 and not really doing enough," de Villiers said on Star Sports.

"If he is going to play the role of batting at 8 or 9 and not really captaining, then I just feel he is almost making up a spot and is almost there for the wrong reasons. And that isn't the position he deserves to be in. He (Dhoni) has got to bat himself up to, at the latest, number 6. I would even like to see him at 5 or 4 sometimes."

Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Robin Uthappa believes this might be Dhoni's last season. Ex-India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the upcoming generation of players at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has a valuable opportunity to grow by observing and learning from the experience of the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

With the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) approaching, Dhoni's continued presence in the CSK setup remains one of the biggest talking points. Pathan pointed out that while the franchise is clearly transitioning towards a younger core, the former skipper's influence in the dressing room could prove crucial in guiding the next generation of leaders.

Highlighting the veteran's preparation and fitness ahead of the season, Pathan said Dhoni appears ready to contribute once again, both on and off the field.

"As soon as the IPL comes around, we start seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni again, which means he is fully prepared for it, and he is looking very fit as well," he told JioStar