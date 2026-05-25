Former Karnataka Ranji Trophy cricketer SL Akshay died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack on the field while playing a local division cricket match in Bengaluru. The 39-year-old had earlier represented Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy and was also a part of the Karnataka Premier League, now known as the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. The cricketer, who hailed from Shivamogga, was playing in a third-division match at a ground in KR Puram when he suddenly complained of chest pain. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The news of his sudden demise left a number of former players and officials shocked as they expressed their grief on social media.

Former Indian cricket team star Dodda Ganesh shared an emotional message on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Terrible terrible news for the cricket community. SL Akshay, 39, a fast bowler, whom I saw from close quarters from his U19 days has passed away today while playing a division match," he posted.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) also expressed their grief, praising Akshay for his role in developing and mentoring young talent.

"Akshay represented Karnataka with distinction at the first-class level and, even beyond his playing career, continued to serve the game with unwavering passion and dedication. As a junior-level coach, he played a pivotal role in nurturing and mentoring young cricketers, leaving an enduring impact on the development of cricketing talent in the State," the KSCA said.

Akshay was playing for Sapphire CC against Bharat CC in a KSCA-Nassur Memorial Shield Group I, Division III match at the SSLS Kreedangana. According to reports, he bowled four overs but began feeling uncomfortable shortly after.

"We lost a good friend, firstly, and also a very committed coach. He was a committed player too, had the fire in the belly always and wanted to impart the same to the kids. I'm still in a state of shock. Gone too soon," KB Pawan, his former teammate and friend, said.

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