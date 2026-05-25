Rajasthan Royals' teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lived up to his reputation when he appeared on the YouTube channel of former England captain Kevin Pietersen. During the filming of the episode, Pietersen challenged Sooryavanshi to score 100 runs from 50 balls. However, the 15-year-old went on to reach the target in just 25 balls, setting a new record on the Englishman's show. The video was broadcast by Pietersen on his YouTube channel right after Sooryavanshi's franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, became the fourth team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs.

Sooryavanshi smashed sixes all across the park to reach his century in just 25 balls. However, he failed to break Shreyas Iyer's record for the fastest century on Kevin Pietersen's show. Shreyas, who had also appeared on Pietersen's programme, scored a century in just 22 balls when a similar challenge was put before him. This means that the teenage sensation missed breaking Iyer's record by just three balls.

During the episode, Sooryavanshi was asked by Pietersen about breaking Iyer's record. Whilst Sooryavanshi had stated that he would surpass the Punjab Kings captain, he ultimately failed to do so.

Overall, Sooryavanshi stands second on the list of fastest centuries scored on Pietersen's show. He is followed by the West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, who reached his century in 28 balls. AB de Villiers, who also appeared on Pietersen's show, reached his century in 30 balls. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals teammate, Yashasvi Jaiswal, took 47 balls to reach his hundred.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Keen To Score T20 Double Ton

During the episode, Sooryavanshi also expressed his ambition to score a double hundred in T20s. At present, Chris Gayle holds the record for the highest individual score in the shortest format, having registered a 175-run knock for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the IPL 2013 season.

"I want to score 200 in T20," Sooryavanshi told Pietersen on the latest episode of The Switch. When Pietersen pointed out, "Chris Gayle's got 175," Sooryavanshi replied that he wants to break the big-hitting West Indian's record. "Yeah, I want to break his record and score 200. If I bat for the full 20 overs in any game, I will definitely break that record."

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