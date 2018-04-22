 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's Advice To Bravo In The Last 2 Balls That Won The Match For CSK

Updated: 22 April 2018 20:33 IST

"At times even the best - Bravo - need a bit of advice. That's what they're paid for," said MS Dhoni.

IPL 2018: MS Dhoni
Dwayne Bravo defended 19 runs off the last over against SunRisers Hyderabad © AFP

An all-around effort by the Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad helped them edge out fighting SunRisers Hyderabad by 4 runs in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. Kane Williamson and Yusuf Pathan's late onslaught had given the home team some hope and Rashid Khan almost took them through in a nerve-shredding match, but it was Dwayne Bravo, who held the nerve to seal it for CSK. The West Indian all-rounder was bowling the last over when the home team needed 19 off it to win. It went down to 10 off two balls when the Chennai skipper himself had to walk down to the bowler to change his plan. "Wanted him to change the plan," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"At times even the best - Bravo - need a bit of advice. That's what they're paid for. What's important is you make mistakes and learn. In league stages you can afford to do that," he added.

It was Ambati Rayudu's late assault that powered CSK to a daunting total of 182/3 in 20 overs. The Man-of-the-Match scored 79 off just 37 balls which included 9 fours and 4 big sixes. Skipper Dhoni too heaped high praise on the batsman.

"Rayudu was fantastic. One thing was where to make him play. Had to make space for him because I've always rated him highly. I've seen him bat up the order, he looks confident. Whenever he hits the big shots, he maintains the shape. He's somebody who can bat at different numbers. But I prefer him opening the batting," the skipper said.

Dhoni also had a word of praise for fast bowler Deepak Chahar.

"Deepak swings the ball and lends balance with his batting down the order. Shardul had a few bad games. Last international series wasn't good for him. But he has the right attitude and also the variations," he said.

Highlights
  • CSK 182/3 (20 overs), SRH 178/6 (20 overs)
  • Ambati Rayudu scored 79 off 37 balls
  • CSK beat SRH by 4 runs
