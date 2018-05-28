IPL 2018 Final: MS Dhoni Gives Shane Watson A New Name After Chennai Super Kings' Title Win

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was back to his brutal best as he scored a scintillating 117 not out to help Chennai Super Kings to clinch their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in front of a packed Wankhede crowd in Mumbai. For his whirlwind match-winning knock, Shane Watson earned accolades from all around the world. Just after the title win, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to Instagram and posted a picture with his wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva and the coveted IPL trophy. Apart from the picture, it was the caption that won many hearts. He gave a new name to the Man of the Match Watson - Shane 'Shocking' Watson'.

"Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow. Shane 'shocking' Watson played a shocking innings to get us through. End of a good season. Ziva doesn't care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings," Dhoni's post read.

Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are made for each other. CSK returned to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after serving two-year ban and their 'Thala' Dhoni didn't disappoint them by giving a victorious comeback.

Watson played 15 matches in the tournament and scored 555 runs at an average of 39.64, including 2 centuries and 2 fifties.