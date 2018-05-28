IPL 2018 Final: Wife Sakshi Ecstatic As MS Dhoni Guides Chennai Super Kings To Third Title

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi's expression from the stands told hundred stories after Chennai Super Kings clinched their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Just after Ambati Rayudu hit the winning runs, Sakshi Dhoni was seen ecstatic and started giving high-fives to her friends. The official Twitter handle of IPL shared a video of CSK's winning moment where Sakshi is also seen in celebratory mood.

"Chennai are Super Kings. A fairytale comeback as @ChennaiIPL beat #SRH by 8 wickets to seal their third #VIVOIPL Trophy. This is their moment to cherish, a moment to savour," IPL's tweet read.

Chennai Super Kings clinched their third IPL title after all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered SunRisers Hyderabad in the summit clash with a blazing hundred.

Reinstated into the IPL after a two-year ban, Dhoni-led side outplayed SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets.

Watson remained unbeaten on 117 off 57 balls. The Australian smashed 11 fours and eight sixes as CSK, chasing SunRisers Hyderabad's 179, raced home in 18.3 overs.

Chennai Super Kings beat the Kane Willamson-led side four times in as many games this season.

The MS Dhoni-captained side had entered a seventh IPL final and their stellar campaign ended with a record equalling third title, tying them up with Mumbai Indians.