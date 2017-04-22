IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions (GL) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4-wickets in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Friday. Suresh Raina's instrumental 84 off 46 balls helped Gujarat overhaul the target of 187 easily in 18.2 overs. Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum's quickfire 31 and 33, respectively, gave Gujarat the start they needed to win the game. Kolkata bowlers proved costly as the opposition sent them flying on every corner of the park. Kuldeep Yadav finished the game with 2 for 33 runs. Despite rain interrupting play, Gujarat Lions did not lose momentum and kept hitting the ball. After this win, Kolkata still stands at the second position, while Gujarat Lions have climbed one place above Rising Pune Supergiant. Suresh Raina was adjudged the Man of the Match (Scorecard)

When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Lions (GL)

(KKR) Vs (GL) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.