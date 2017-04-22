IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions (GL) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4-wickets in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Eden Gardens on Friday. Suresh Raina's instrumental 84 off 46 balls helped Gujarat overhaul the target of 187 easily in 18.2 overs. Aaron Finch and Brendon McCullum's quickfire 31 and 33, respectively, gave Gujarat the start they needed to win the game. Kolkata bowlers proved costly as the opposition sent them flying on every corner of the park. Kuldeep Yadav finished the game with 2 for 33 runs. Despite rain interrupting play, Gujarat Lions did not lose momentum and kept hitting the ball. After this win, Kolkata still stands at the second position, while Gujarat Lions have climbed one place above Rising Pune Supergiant. Suresh Raina was adjudged the Man of the Match (Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Lions (GL)
(KKR) Vs (GL) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Highlights: KKR vs GL
So that's it from us for this game. The visitors have finally managed to get their second win this season after a scintillating performance from their skipper Suresh Raina. Kolkata, on the other hand, will be unhappy as this is their first defeat this season at the Eden Gardens. Join us back tomorrow as we have two matches coming your way. Firstly, Pune host Hyderabad in their own backyard at 1600 local (1030 GMT) and Delhi go to Mumbai to play at the Wankhede Stadium at 2000 local (1430 GMT). Until then, goodbye and cheers!
Gujarat skipper and Man of the Match, Suresh Raina says that it was a really good wicket to bat on. Applauds James Faulkner, Praveen Kumar and Basil Thampi for the way they bowled in the death overs. Credits Ravindra Jadeja for supporting him in the middle. Also adds that it was a good team effort by the boys. Reckons that Robin Uthappa's wicket was very important as they got him out at the perfect time. Admits that he likes to chase targets as it is always easy to plan your innings accordingly. Feels that their batting has been really good this season and they need to improve their bowling, especially in the first six overs. Ends by saying that he enjoyed batting in the middle today.
Kolkata skipper, Gautam Gambhir says that they batted really well. Admits that the visitors chased it down well and they took the game away from them in the first six overs. Feels that it was a really good wicket to bat on. Also says that you always want to chase against a side like Gujarat as they have a heavy batting line-up. Credits Gujarat for the way they hunted down the target and applauds Suresh Raina for his brilliant knock. (About their position in the table) Says that they are still in a good position and would have surely taken this position if it was offered to him at the start.
Kolkata were outplayed as they came out to bowl. They got wickets but not when it was really needed. The onslaught in the Powerplay and then the master stroke from Suresh Raina proved too much for them. Another place where they faltered was that they didn't put enough runs on the board, considering what a flying start Sunil Narine gave them. Robin Uthappa built on that but the middle order failed to capitalize and ultimately, the hosts ended up posting a total which wasn't enough.
A comfortable win for Gujarat, which isn't something you've heard quite often this season. And to sweeten it even more, they've beaten Kolkata away from home. The target was a fairly stiff one but a good start from their openers set it all up. There was a slight interruption due to rain, but then the skipper took it upon himself and scored a blistering 84. He got out just before the end but he had gotten his team in a comfortable position by then. Jadeja and Faulkner added the finishing touches and saw their side home.
4
Nathan Coulter Nile to Ravindra Jadeja
FOUR! That's it and Gujarat have sealed the match! Length delivery outside off, Jadeja slashes hard at it and gets it through the point region for a boundary. GUJARAT WIN BY 4 WICKETS AND 10 BALLS TO SPARE!
1
Nathan Coulter Nile to James Faulkner
Faulkner squeezes it towards third man for a single.
3
Kuldeep Yadav to James Faulkner
NOT OUT! Fuller into the pads, Faulkner clips it really fine down the leg side. The fielder from square leg gives it a chase and the batsmen run for a third. The throw is back to the keeper and Uthappa is quick to dislodge the bails. The players appeal and the umpire goes upstairs. Replays show that Jadeja had made it in time. So three runs taken. Gujarat just need 5 to win now with two overs remaining.
And just as I said that, we have a run out appeal against Jadeja. Although it looks like he's home safely.
James Faulkner is the next man in. Gujarat need 8 to win off 13 balls. Seems comfortable enough, but you never know with this game...