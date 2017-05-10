 
IPL Live Score: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 10 May 2017 18:13 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 50th T20 match between Gujarat Lions (GL) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Wednesday.

IPL Live Score, GL vs DD: Both teams would look to end their campaign on a high © BCCI

In possibly the most futile of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, Gujarat Lions (GL) will take the action to Kanpur, where they meet Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a match that has no consequence on the tournament. With both sides out of the running, all this game does is restore some pride for one of the sides and adds some more pain for the other. Anyway, one looks at it, this is the kind of game that really has no winners.

The only point of interest really would be which side manages to evade the last position. That is the only thing left for these sides to fight for.

With eight points from 11 games, Delhi had held on a faint hope of qualifying for the play-off but once Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians to move into 15 points, it was all over for Zaheer Khan's men.

Gujarat too have been hurt by their lack of depth in bowling and they are now at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Gujarat Lions (GL) Vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

(GL) Vs (DD) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Gujarat now head to Kanpur and are set to host Delhi. Both sides have under performed in the 10th season of the Indian T20 League and that is the reason they have missed the bus for the Playoffs. Inconsistency has been the reason for their downfall but salvaging some pride is there for the taking. Gujarat, the table toppers of last year have had a disappointing season so far. Batting which is their strength has come good on many occasions but mediocre bowling is what has hurt them big time. Ravindra Jadeja has been off-colour with his left arm spin and their premier fast bowler, Andrew Tye getting ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury proved to be a body blow for them. However, the hosts will aim to finish the tournament on a high in order to boost their confidence. On the other hand, Delhi have been quite unpredictable. Lack of experience in their batting has been the main reason for their undoing. They have a lot of youngsters in their side and striving to improve every time they step out on the field should be enough motivation for them. Can Delhi remain unbeaten against Gujarat this season or will the home side put in an impressive performance?

