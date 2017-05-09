 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Report Card, DD: Capital Failure For Delhi Daredevils Team

Updated: 09 May 2017 13:27 IST

Delhi Daredevils, the most enigmatic team in IPL 2017, has fallen by the wayside.

IPL 2017, Report Card, DD: Capital Failure For Delhi Daredevils Team
Delhi Daredevils have had some sterling performances this season but have largely been inconsistent. © AFP

The Delhi Daredevils (DD) team had almost all of what was needed to make it to the knockout stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, but that little bit they did not have was what cost them a place in the play-offs. The most crucial thing that they lacked was consistency, which ultimately cost them the campaign. DD swayed wildly from one side to the other. On one evening, they chased down 208 runs against Gujarat Lions with 2.3 overs to spare, with Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson setting the stadium on fire. But in the very next match, chasing 212 against Mumbai Indians, they were dismissed for 66 in 13.4 overs. Both Samson and Pant got ducks.

While it could be said they lacked that one key foreign batsman in the top order, like a David Warner, AB de Villiers or Hashim Amla, the young Indian batsmen by and large gave a good account of themselves. Barring in the consistency test.

The fast bowling was one of the best in IPL 10, with the likes of Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Chris Woakes, Chris Morris and Corey Anderson in the squad. But they still gave away 200-plus runs twice and close to 200 several times.

Zaheer Khan unfortunately was not the most inspiring of captains, but then, all captains are as good as their sides. Karun Nair too suffered in comparison to the other team skippers.

All in all, it's sad that the largely Indian batting line-up could not match up to the competition. But that's the nature of sport.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Zaheer Khan Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Delhi Daredevils are out of play-offs reckoning
  • Delhi have 8 points from 11 matches currently
  • Delhi have been very inconsistent throughout the season
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Delhi Out For 66, Mumbai Make Play-Offs After Thumping Win
IPL 2017: Delhi Out For 66, Mumbai Make Play-Offs After Thumping Win
IPL Highlights, DD vs MI: Delhi All Out For 66, Lose By 146 Runs To Mumbai
IPL Highlights, DD vs MI: Delhi All Out For 66, Lose By 146 Runs To Mumbai
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.