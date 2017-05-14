IPL Live Cricket Score, DD Vs RCB: Pride At Stake As Upbeat Delhi Meet Disjointed Bangalore

Only pride will be at stake when Delhi Daredevils host embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in an inconsequential IPL game on Sunday with both teams seeking an end to their misfiring campaign on a positive note. Both franchises are already out of reckoning for play-offs berths following a forgettable season. While inconsistency has been the Delhi Daredevils bane, Royal Challengers Bangalore endured horror run in the landmark 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 extravaganza. Even as the Daredevils shocked Rising Pune Supergiants by seven runs in their last match, at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Royal Challengers Bangalore were made to bite the dust by Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch live cricket action and updates of Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi here:

RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins and 10 defeats after 13 matches, Daredevils are placed a shade better at sixth position with six victories and seven losses in as many games as their beleaguered opponents.

Star-studded RCB's captain Virat Kohli has "embraced" what has been a disastrous season, saying his team would learn from the mistakes and move on.