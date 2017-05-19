IPL Fantasy League 2017, Qualifier 2: Top Picks For KKR Vs MI Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come across Mumbai Indians (MI) once again, as both sides try to win and head for the final, where they have Rising Pune Supergiant waiting for them. KKR have always suffered against MI but will be hoping for a change of fortune, while MI would be seeking another win on their rivals.

Top picks for the KKR vs MI match

Gautam Gambhir: The KKR captain had lost momentum as a batsman towards the end of the league stages but was back with a crucial knock in the rain-hit Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has it in him to rally his troops and search that elusive win over MI.

Chris Lynn: The big gun is back at the top of the innings and KKR would be hoping for a massive knock from the Australian in the critical match against the new ball and the MI seamers.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: KKR possess one of the best bowling attacks in IPL 10, and the Australian made his own presence felt against the formidable SRH batting. He will now be hoping to take that form into the Qualifier 2 and hopefully the final.

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper had a raw deal from the umpire in Qualifier 1, so he will be keen to make the most of his next opportunity and guide his side to another IPL final. His contribution will be vital for the Mumbai team getting a massive total.

Kieron Pollard: The giant West Indian is back, and though he and all the rest weren't at their best in Qualifier 1, he will be all keyed up to unleash his power against the KKR bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah: The young fast bowler has suddenly become the key to the MI attack, along with Mitchell McClenaghan. The duo will be vital, especially in the death overs, and may be the difference between victory and defeat.