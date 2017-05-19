 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017, Qualifier 2: Top Picks For KKR Vs MI Clash

Updated: 19 May 2017 12:51 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders meet their nemesis Mumbai Indians again, as both bid for a place in IPL 10 final.

IPL Fantasy League 2017, Qualifier 2: Top Picks For KKR Vs MI Clash
Gautam Gambhir has hit form at the right time for KKR © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come across Mumbai Indians (MI) once again, as both sides try to win and head for the final, where they have Rising Pune Supergiant waiting for them. KKR have always suffered against MI but will be hoping for a change of fortune, while MI would be seeking another win on their rivals.

Top picks for the KKR vs MI match

Gautam Gambhir: The KKR captain had lost momentum as a batsman towards the end of the league stages but was back with a crucial knock in the rain-hit Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has it in him to rally his troops and search that elusive win over MI.

Chris Lynn: The big gun is back at the top of the innings and KKR would be hoping for a massive knock from the Australian in the critical match against the new ball and the MI seamers.

Nathan Coulter-Nile: KKR possess one of the best bowling attacks in IPL 10, and the Australian made his own presence felt against the formidable SRH batting. He will now be hoping to take that form into the Qualifier 2 and hopefully the final.

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper had a raw deal from the umpire in Qualifier 1, so he will be keen to make the most of his next opportunity and guide his side to another IPL final. His contribution will be vital for the Mumbai team getting a massive total.

Kieron Pollard: The giant West Indian is back, and though he and all the rest weren't at their best in Qualifier 1, he will be all keyed up to unleash his power against the KKR bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah: The young fast bowler has suddenly become the key to the MI attack, along with Mitchell McClenaghan. The duo will be vital, especially in the death overs, and may be the difference between victory and defeat.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Gautam Gambhir Nathan Mitchell Coulter-Nile Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MI were beaten by RPS in the 1st Qualifier
  • KKR beat SRH in the Eliminator
  • MI have a solid record against KKR
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Has A Laugh As VVS Laxman, SRH Pray For Rain
IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag Has A Laugh As VVS Laxman, SRH Pray For Rain
IPL 2017: You Can't Be Playing Cricket At 2 A.M., Says Nathan Coulter-Nile
IPL 2017: You Can't Be Playing Cricket At 2 A.M., Says Nathan Coulter-Nile
IPL 2017, Today's Match, Qualifier 2, MI Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, Qualifier 2, MI Vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.