IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan Not Impressed With Play-off Scheduling

Updated: 18 May 2017 14:16 IST

The Kolkata Knight Riders owner thinks Play-offs should have a reserve day.

Shah Rukh Khan was not too pleased with the scheduling of the Play-offs. © BCCI

Shah Rukh Khan was all concentration as his side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tried to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. It was not an easy match but KKR capitalised on a fine bowling performance and got an easy target in the rain-shortened second innings. However, the game was delayed and began almost at 1 a.m., which leave KKR with little time to recover before they take the field again against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 on Friday evening.

SRK was evidently not too pleased with the scheduling of the Play-offs and tweeted that these matches should have an extra day.

He was also on the verge of leaving the stadium when the match began.

"Thx IPL for a great season & everything that goes with it. Time 2 leave in a bit if the rain doesn't stop or the match doesn't start," he had tweeteed earlier.

The IPL runs on an extremely tight schedule in the middle of what used to be a rest period on the international cricket career.

Even now, many players, from England and South Africa, have returned home to play their own series even as their IPL teams are all set for the crucial knockout matches.

