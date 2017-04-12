 
IPL 2017, Player Watch: Nitish Rana (MI), Young Warrior

Updated: 12 April 2017 13:53 IST

Nitish Rana, having garnered more than 400 runs in both the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, brought in his experience to demolish the KKR bowlers to hand his team a thrilling win.

Nitish Rana hit a blistering knock of 50 runs off just 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders © AFP

Mumbai Indian's Nitish Rana, after his blistering knock of 50 runs off just 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has declared that he doesn't want to remain an unknown face any more. Rana made his first-class debut in 2015-16 Ranji season and Rana averaged at 50.63 with a massive 557 runs in the tournament. Keeping constant his flow runs, the Mumbai Indian batsman scored 218 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy and 299 runs in the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In his IPL display against KKR, where he carted Chris Woakes and Trent Boult all around the park, Rana orchestrated a successful run chase and handed over the charge to Hardik Pandya, who ensured that the home team won the match.

The variation of shots which Rana displayed can be a warning to all the domestic as well as International bowlers about his skill and aggression.

The patience and skill shown by the youngster would be important in deciding how many runs MI can garner towards the end of the innings, where he makes a deadly combination with Hardik Pandya.

