IPL 2017, (Kolkata Knight Riders) Schedule, Upcoming Matches and Time Table

Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing their first home match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on April 13 at 8 p.m. IST against Kings XI Punjab. The Kolkata side, led by the mercurial Gautam Gambhir, got off to a rousing start in IPL 10 when they hammered Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets in their match in Rajkot. However, the team had to suffer a demoralising setback when they were beaten of the penultimate ball in their match Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, a loss made worse by their rather formidable bowling attack not being able to defend a nearly 35 runs off the last two overs.
Here is the schedule of matches left for KKR:
April 13, Thursday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 15, Saturday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
April 17, Monday
Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
April 21, Friday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 23, Sunday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 26, Wednesday
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 28, Friday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
April 30, Sunday
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 3, Wednesday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 7, Sunday
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
May 9, Tuesday
Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 13, Saturday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
Note: The IPL schedule is subject to change by the organisers. IST stands for Indian Standard Time, GMT for Greenwich Mean Time. The schedule for the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final will be declared at the end of the League matches.