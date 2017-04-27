IPL 2017, KKR Vs DD and KXIP Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

KKR are sitting pretty on top of the points table while DD are third from the bottom.

KKR are sitting pretty on top of the points table while DD are third from the bottom. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders are sitting pretty on top of the points table while Delhi Daredevils are third from the bottom. KKR will be keen to beat DD once again as they continue their campaign to grab the top spot before the playoffs.

When will KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The KKR vs DD match will be played on April 28.

Where will KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KKR vs DD match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match live?

The KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match will start at 4pm IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs DD IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Glenn Maxwell and Kings XI Punjab return to Mohali for the first time in IPL 10. They will be keen on getting some points under their belt when they meet David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The KXIP vs SRH match will be played on April 29.

Where will KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 KXIP vs SRH match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match live?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The KXIP vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com