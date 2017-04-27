IPL 2017, Preview, KXIP Vs SRH: Punjab Seek Redemption Against Hyderabad In First 'Real' Home Match

The David Warner-led side has won 4 out of 8 games so far in IPL 2017.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just 3 wins from 7 matches and are placed in fifth spot, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate.

The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

KXIP's Head of cricket of operations Virender Sehwag has said that all the upcoming matches are going to be crucial for his team.

Hyderabad have clashed with Punjab at their home ground on one occasion this season in which they secured a five-run win while defending a modest total of 159 runs.

KXIP will take solace in the fact that opener Hashim Amla is in good form and can take the attack to the opposition camp.

KXIP scored a near 200 total (198) against the Mumbai Indians with Amla scoring a terrific hundred and skipper Glenn Maxwell also hitting some lusty blows.

On the other side, openers David Warner (235 from 7 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (282 from 7 games) have been scoring the bulk of runs for SRH and would look to maintain their form.

Bowling has complemented Hyderabad's batsmen with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16 wickets) and young Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (10 wickets) proving their mettle.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(capt), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wk), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (capt), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma.

(With PTI inputs)