Virat Kohli led India to a six-wicket win over the West Indies with an unbeaten knock of 94 runs in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Hyderabad on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli's plan to bowl first didn't go to plan for the home team as the West Indies posted 207/5 in 20 overs. India lost opener Rohit Sharma early but then Virat Kohli stitched a century stand with KL Rahul and helped India chase down a tough total with eight balls to spare.
Kohli garnered praise from both fans and critics alike for his 50-ball 94, which was decorated by six boundaries and as many sixes.
West Indies legend Viv Richards tweeted: "Amazing. Just amazing, @imVkohli".
The India skipper thanked Viv Richards for the compliment, saying: "Thanks big BOSS. Coming from you means a lot".
While Kohli's batting masterclass in Hyderabad amazed Viv Richards, it seemed "extraterrestrial" to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also heaped praise on Kohli, saying: "Kohli hai tho kuch bi possible hai what a chase @imVkohli well done captain. Superb inn from @klrahul11 too and lil cameo from @RishabhPant17. Great win @BCCI".
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was on the bench for the opening T20I, tweeted: "Brilliant match, what a knock! Take a bow skip @imVkohli. Superb chase."
"Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant," former India opener Virender Sehwag said in a tweet.
Leading the three-match series 1-0, India will now host the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I.