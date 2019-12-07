 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: "I Am 999 Runs Ahead Of You": KL Rahul Savagely Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 07 December 2019 16:25 IST

KL Rahul made an appearance on Chahal TV and during the interview with the leg-spinner came up with a savage response to a query from Chahal.

Yuzvendra Chahal interviewed KL Rahul after the first T20I vs the West Indies. © Twitter

India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) in Hyderabad on Friday. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 94 while KL Rahul also scored a half-century as India chased down a tough target with eight balls to spare. After the match, Yuzvendra Chahal interviewed KL Rahul and congratulated the 27-year-old for going past 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video of the conversation between the duo on Saturday. In the video, Chahal asked KL Rahul, now that you have reached 1000 runs, do you know how many runs you are ahead of me in T20Is?

Rahul came up with a savage response to the leg spinner's question. "I am 999 runs ahead of you," Rahul replied.

In the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl. Shimron Hetmyer scored his maiden T20I half-century while Evin Lewis and Kieron Pollard also contributed with the bat to help the West Indies post a formidable 207 for five.

India got off to a poor start as Khary Pierre dismissed Rohit Sharma for eight runs in the fourth over.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then put on a 100-run stand for the second wicket. In a bid to accelerate, KL Rahul perished for 62.

Virat Kohli kept going from the other end and helped the hosts go 1-0 up in the three-match series against the West Indies.

The second T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday while Mumbai will host the final T20I that will be played on Wednesday.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket
Highlights
  • KL Rahul made an appearance on Chahal TV after the 1st T20I vs Windies
  • India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I
  • Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 94 during India's chase
