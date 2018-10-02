Windies Tests An Opportunity For Young Players, Says Ajinkya Rahane

The forthcoming Test series against the Windies will feature young Indian cricketers such as Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agrawal and Mohammed Siraj. Shaw, Agarwal and Siraj have recently done well in domestic cricket. Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane feels that the Test matches against the Windies will be an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their mettle. He also clarified that there will be no pressure on the youngsters and they are free to express themselves on the field.

"The series is an opportunity for each and every individual particularly for the guys who are coming in like Prithvi (Shaw), Mayank (Agarwal) and (Mohammed) Siraj as they have all done well in domestic matches for India A," Rahane said.

"There is no pressure at all. It is all about going there and expressing yourself. Give your best and have fun," he added.

Reflecting on the team's strategy ahead of the Test series, Rahane asserted that they would focus on their strengths without taking their opponents lightly.

"We will not take the Windies side lightly. We would like to focus on our positives and improve our performance. As a team, it is important to see how we can improve our game," he stated.

When asked about his Mumbai mate Prithvi Shaw, who made it to the Test squad for West Indies series, Rahane said that he is really happy for him while also expressing belief that the former would perform well in the matches.

"I am really happy for him. He is an attacking opening batsman. He has done so well for Mumbai on a consistent basis. I wish him good luck. I am sure he will do well," Rahane expressed.

India are slated to take on West Indies in the first Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot from October 4, followed by the second Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from October 12.

(With ANI inputs)