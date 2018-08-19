 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Says Partnership With Virat Kohli Was Crucial

Updated: 19 August 2018 14:15 IST

Ajinkya Rahane scored 81 runs in India's first innings hitting 12 fours with a decent strike rate of 61.83.

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Says Partnership With Virat Kohli Was Crucial
Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine half-century for India on day 1 of the third Test against England © AFP

India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane justified his selection after a gritty 81-run knock against England in the third Test at Trent Bridge on Saturday. His 159-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli was the highlight of the day. "That partnership with Virat Kohli was very crucial for us. As I had told earlier when Pujara was unfortunately dismissed before lunch and I went on to bat, my intent right from the outset was to keep batting and scoring runs. Strike rotation was important in the partnership with Virat Kohli", Rahane said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter account.

Rahane revealed that Kohli and his intention was to bat throughout the day.

"Our intent was to continue batting throughout the day. When Virat Kohli and myself were batting, we were trying to build a partnership and as soon we both got set, our focus was to keep the scoreboard ticking", he said.

Rahane also expressed satisfaction on India's batting performance at the end of day one.

"I think the first day's total is quite decent. If the total would have been at 307/4, it would've been great. Hardik Pandya got out in the last over but at the end, this is a good score at the end of the first day", he said.

Rahane said that his low scores in the second Test at Lord's prompted him to improve his batting at the Trent Bridge.

"After my Lord's innings, I kept on analysing how my good batting innings were. I was never bogged down by my performances and kept my calm", he signed off.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane Virat Kohli England vs India, 3rd Test England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane posted 159 runs for the fourth wicket
  • Virat Kohli later missed out on a 23rd Test century by three runs
  • India were 307/6 at the end of day 1 against England in the 3rd Test
Related Articles
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Says Partnership With Virat Kohli Was Crucial
India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Says Partnership With Virat Kohli Was Crucial
England Struggled To Create Chances In Middle Period, Says Chris Woakes
England Struggled To Create Chances In Middle Period, Says Chris Woakes
India vs England: Indian Batsmen Playing For Their Careers, Says Sanjay Bangar
India vs England: Indian Batsmen Playing For Their Careers, Says Sanjay Bangar
India vs England: India Edge England On An Enthralling First Day At Trent Bridge
India vs England: India Edge England On An Enthralling First Day At Trent Bridge
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: Clinical England Thrash India By An Innings And 159 Runs
India vs England Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4: Clinical England Thrash India By An Innings And 159 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.