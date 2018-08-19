 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2

Updated: 19 August 2018 14:32 IST

Live cricket score India vs England: India had ended the first day of play at 307/6 after 87 overs against England

India vs England Live: Rishabh Pant was still batting at the end of day 1 play © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli missed his century by three runs but had the satisfaction of leading an India batting revival on the first day of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday. At stumps, India were 307 for six after losing the toss. A day of fluctuating fortunes ended when James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, struck with the new ball to have Hardik Pandya (18) caught by Jos Buttler at second slip. That meant Anderson, who prior to this match had 60 Test wickets at Trent Bridge at just 18.95, had become only the second bowler after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take 100 Test wickets against India. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live updates between India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2, straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

14:30 IST: A slight drizzle with overcast conditions on Day 2 at the moment in Trent Bridge. The covers are on and it looks like we could have a delayed start.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the third Test, day 2 play between India and England.

Earlier India, sent in to bat at 2-0 down in a five-match series on a ground renowned for aiding swing, were in trouble at 82 for three come lunch. Chris Woakes took all those wickets en route to figures of three for 75 in 20 overs. But a fourth-wicket partnership of 159 between Kohli (97) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (81), that spanned more than 40 overs, revived India. Unfortunately for India, neither batsman reached three figures with Kohli -- who made a brilliant first Test century in England in the series opener at Edgbaston -- dismissed when he edged an intended drive off an Adil Rashid leg-break to Ben Stokes at slip. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

