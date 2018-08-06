 
Mayank Agarwal Cracks Double-Century As India A Outclass South Africa A

Updated: 06 August 2018 15:09 IST

Mohammed Siraj (5/56) was the star performer with the ball for India A.

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw displayed their individual brilliance with the bat. © BCCI

Openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw displayed their individual brilliance with the bat to help India A post a mammoth 584/4 declared against South Africa A in the first unofficial Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Agarwal notched up 220 runs off 250 deliveries before falling prey to medium-pacer Beuran Hendricks. Agarwal smashed 31 boundaries and four sixes in his 251-ball innings. Shaw, on the other hand, scored 136 runs. His 196-ball knock was laced with 20 boundaries and one hit over the fence. The duo helped the home side forge a 277-run opening wicket partnership before Shaw was cleaned up by off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Among others, Hanuma Vihari (54) and Srikar Bharat (64) scored a half-century each to help India A take a massive 338 runs lead in the first innings after bowling out South Africa A to 246 runs -- after the visitors opted to bat first.

Hendricks bagged a three-wicket haul for the visitors while Duanne Olivier and Dane Piedt scalped two wickets each.

Earlier, Rudi Second (94) missed out on a century as South Africa A scored 246. Opener Sarel Erwee also scored 47 runs in the top order to help the visitors in their cause.

For India A, Mohammed Siraj (5/56) was the star performer with the ball.

South Africa A, in their second innings, have started their proceedings on a poor note, losing two wickets inside six runs. Both the batsmen were sent-back by the in-form pacer Siraj.

India Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Prithvi Shaw Cricket
Highlights
  • Siraj (5/56) was the star performer with the ball for India A
  • Hanuma Vihari (54) and Srikar Bharat (64) scored a half-century each
  • Hendricks bagged a three-wicket haul for the visitors
