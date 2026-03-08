Australia women's captain Alyssa Healy signed off from international cricket on a memorable note, calling for the growth of the longest format in the women's game after leading her side to a 10-wicket victory over India in the one-off Test at the WACA Ground in Perth. The win also sealed the multi-format series 12-4 in favour of Australia and marked the end of Healy's 16-year international career across formats. Speaking after the match, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter expressed pride in how the team bounced back following a disappointing T20 series earlier in the tour.

"Really pleased with that effort. Bouncing back from the T20 series, I sense that coming into the group, there was a bit of disappointment and a little bit of uncertainty. But the way that they responded and came out and played in the last four fixtures has been unbelievable, and I'm really proud," Healy said in her farewell speech.

The 35-year-old also highlighted the value of Test cricket in helping young players develop their skills, stressing that the longer format provides opportunities that limited-overs formats often cannot.

"I think the white ball doesn't really give us that opportunity to set up batters or build an innings. Learning how to play the longest form of the game is really important. So long live Test cricket and hopefully we can see more," said Healy.

Healy admitted the emotional moment truly struck her shortly before addressing the team for the final time.

"Honestly, it hit me just before that I get to come into that change room again and be around the girls. I'm going to enjoy the next little bit and sing the team song one last time. But I'm genuinely really excited to watch this group moving forward," she said, adding that she believes the team will achieve "great things" under the leadership of Sophie Molineux.

Reflecting on the support she received during the farewell Test, Healy thanked fans both at the venue and back home in Australia.

"When you're representing your country and competing at the highest level, you're sort of in this bubble. You just want to win games and compete, and you probably don't realise what's going on outside. To feel that love and support over the last week has been amazing," she said.

Healy also praised the Indian team for competing in a demanding international schedule and wished them well for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom.

"Thanks to the Indian team. It's a hectic schedule in the women's game. To come here after a busy WPL, fight hard in the T20 series and stay here for five weeks is a huge effort. All the very best for the World Cup in the middle of the year," she said.

In the match, India resumed Day 3 still trailing, with Pratika Rawal and Sneh Rana adding 27 runs before Rana was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner. Rawal went on to score her maiden Test half-century but eventually fell while attempting an attacking shot as India were bowled out for 149, leaving Australia with a modest 25-run target.

Lucy Hamilton led the bowling effort with three wickets, while Annabel Sutherland, Alana King and Gardner picked up two wickets each.

Australia chased down the target inside five overs, with openers Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield finishing the game comfortably. Voll sealed the win with three consecutive boundaries.

Sutherland delivered a standout all-round performance, claiming six wickets and scoring a century to earn both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honours.

Healy ended her Test career with 502 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29, with a highest score of 99. Across limited-overs formats, she amassed over 3000 runs each in both ODIs and T20Is.

As the celebrations concluded in Perth, the veteran embraced her teammates and support staff, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished international career with a victory to remember.

